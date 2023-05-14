What is the ranking of MotoGP in France? Who won the race on the Bugatti Circuit in Le Manswhere the fifth race of the MotoGP 2023 championship? On the French track came the victory of Marco Bazzecchi on Ducati from the Mooney VR46before Jorge Martin And Johann Zarco. Three Ducati Desmosedici GPs on the podium at Le Mans.

MotoGP France Le Mans 2023

Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) won the French GP. The two Desmosedici GPs by di Jorge Martin And Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), who complete an all round podium Ducati.

Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) won the 2023 MotoGP French GP

Unfortunate epilogue instead for Francis Bagnaia which during the fifth lap was overwhelmed by Maverick Viñales and fell. The two pilots immediately after theaccident they also had a heated confrontation on the gravel.

Accident between Bagnaia and Viñales on the 5th lap of the 2023 French GP

Despite today’s retirement, Bagnaia remains in command of the team general classification with one point of advantage on Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) winner of the French GP.

MOTOGP, podium race FRANCE

This is the MotoGP podium, best three in the first race of the 2023 season in France on Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans:

1) Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

2) Jorge Martin (Ducati)

3) Johann Zarco (Ducati)

MotoGP France 2023, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE LAPS TIME WITHDRAW 1 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 27 41’37,970 2 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 27 4,256 3 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 27 4,795 4 37 Augusto Fernandez KTM 27 6,281 5 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 27 6,726 6 33 Brad Binder KTM 27 13,638 7 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 27 15.023 8 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 27 15,826 9 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 27 16,370 10 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 27 17,828 11 9 Daniel Petrucci Ducati 27 29,735 12 32 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 27 36.135 13 94 Jonas Folger KTM 27 49,808 93 Marc Marquez Honda 25 2 Laps Retired 43 Jack Miller KTM 24 3 Laps Retired 42 Alex Rins Honda 14 13 Laps Retired 36 Joan Mir Honda 12 15 Laps Retired 10 Luca Marini Ducati 5 22 Laps Retired 73 Alex Marquez Ducati 5 22 Laps Retired 1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 4 23 Laps Retired 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 4 23 Laps Retired French MotoGP standings at Le Mans 2023

