What is the ranking of MotoGP in France? Who won the race on the Bugatti Circuit in Le Manswhere the fifth race of the MotoGP 2023 championship? On the French track came the victory of Marco Bazzecchi on Ducati from the Mooney VR46before Jorge Martin And Johann Zarco. Three Ducati Desmosedici GPs on the podium at Le Mans.
MotoGP France Le Mans 2023
Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) won the French GP. The two Desmosedici GPs by di Jorge Martin And Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), who complete an all round podium Ducati.
Unfortunate epilogue instead for Francis Bagnaia which during the fifth lap was overwhelmed by Maverick Viñales and fell. The two pilots immediately after theaccident they also had a heated confrontation on the gravel.
Despite today’s retirement, Bagnaia remains in command of the team general classification with one point of advantage on Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) winner of the French GP.
MOTOGP, podium race FRANCE
This is the MotoGP podium, best three in the first race of the 2023 season in France on Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans:
1) Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)
2) Jorge Martin (Ducati)
3) Johann Zarco (Ducati)
MotoGP France 2023, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|LAPS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|27
|41’37,970
|2
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|27
|4,256
|3
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|27
|4,795
|4
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|27
|6,281
|5
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|27
|6,726
|6
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|27
|13,638
|7
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|27
|15.023
|8
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|27
|15,826
|9
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|27
|16,370
|10
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|27
|17,828
|11
|9
|Daniel Petrucci
|Ducati
|27
|29,735
|12
|32
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|27
|36.135
|13
|94
|Jonas Folger
|KTM
|27
|49,808
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|25
|2 Laps
|Retired
|43
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|24
|3 Laps
|Retired
|42
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|14
|13 Laps
|Retired
|36
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|12
|15 Laps
|Retired
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|5
|22 Laps
|Retired
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|5
|22 Laps
|Retired
|1
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|4
|23 Laps
|Retired
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|4
|23 Laps
|Retired
