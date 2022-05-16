What is the ranking of the MotoGP in France? The order of arrival of the MotoGP race? Who won in France in the MotoGP? On the circuit of Le Manstheater of the 7to proof of MotoGP Championship 2022came the first win of the season Duchies of Enea Bastianiniwho thus won his third victory in the 2022 World Championship (after Qatar and Texas).

The French race, in fact, was won by the Italian, riding the Ducati of Team Gresini. On the podium, preceded the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati), and from the Spanish Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), winner in Argentina.

Team Gresini celebrates the victory of Enea Bastianini

MOTOGP France race podium

In MotoGP France, the podium sees Ducati in the first two positions e Aprilia in third.

1) Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

2) Jack Miller (Ducati)

3) Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

MotoGP France 2022, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE TURNS TIME WITHDRAW 1 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 27 0: 41: 34.613 2 43 Jack Miller Ducati 27 +2.718 3 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 27 +4.182 4 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 27 +4.288 5 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 27 +11.139 6 93 Marc Marquez Honda 27 +15.155 7 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 27 +16.680 8 33 Brad Binder KTM 27 +18.459 9 10 Luca Marini Ducati 27 +20.541 10 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 27 +21.486 11 44 Pol Espargaro Honda 27 +22.707 12 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 27 +23.408 13 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 27 +26.432 14 73 Alex Marquez Honda 27 +13.934 15 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 27 +14.929 16 4 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 27 +38.149 17 40 Darryn Binder Yamaha 27 +59.748 18 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 24 3 Laps Accident 19 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 21 6 Laps Accident 20 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 17 10 Laps Accident 21 36 Johann Mir Suzuki 14 13 Laps Accident 22 25 Raul Fernandez KTM 6 21 Laps Accident 23 87 Remy Gardner KTM 3 24 Laps Accident 24 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 2 25 Laps Accident

