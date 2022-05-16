What is the ranking of the MotoGP in France? The order of arrival of the MotoGP race? Who won in France in the MotoGP? On the circuit of Le Manstheater of the 7to proof of MotoGP Championship 2022came the first win of the season Duchies of Enea Bastianiniwho thus won his third victory in the 2022 World Championship (after Qatar and Texas).
The French race, in fact, was won by the Italian, riding the Ducati of Team Gresini. On the podium, preceded the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati), and from the Spanish Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), winner in Argentina.
MOTOGP France race podium
In MotoGP France, the podium sees Ducati in the first two positions e Aprilia in third.
1) Enea Bastianini (Ducati)
2) Jack Miller (Ducati)
3) Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)
MotoGP France 2022, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TURNS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|27
|0: 41: 34.613
|2
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|27
|+2.718
|3
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|27
|+4.182
|4
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|27
|+4.288
|5
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|27
|+11.139
|6
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|27
|+15.155
|7
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|27
|+16.680
|8
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|27
|+18.459
|9
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|27
|+20.541
|10
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|27
|+21.486
|11
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|Honda
|27
|+22.707
|12
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|27
|+23.408
|13
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|27
|+26.432
|14
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|27
|+13.934
|15
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|27
|+14.929
|16
|4
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Yamaha
|27
|+38.149
|17
|40
|Darryn Binder
|Yamaha
|27
|+59.748
|18
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|24
|3 Laps
|Accident
|19
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|21
|6 Laps
|Accident
|20
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|17
|10 Laps
|Accident
|21
|36
|Johann Mir
|Suzuki
|14
|13 Laps
|Accident
|22
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|KTM
|6
|21 Laps
|Accident
|23
|87
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|3
|24 Laps
|Accident
|24
|42
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|2
|25 Laps
|Accident
