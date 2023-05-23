The French Grand Prix was decidedly complicated for Luca Marini, who is still paying the consequences. In fact, Sunday’s crash in the race left its aftermath and, if initially it was thought to be only a superficial injury, the one on his hands turned out to be more serious.

In a more in-depth medical examination carried out with Dr. Luigi Tarallo, a trapezius fracture of the right wrist was highlighted. Bad tile for the rider Mooney VR46, who finds himself having to recover as soon as possible from an injury in order to be present at Mugello.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Marc Fleury

The communication came directly from the Valentino Rossi team, but recovery times were not mentioned. However, what is not in doubt is his participation in the Mugello race. In fact, the communication reads that “Dr. Luigi Tarallo will monitor the injury which, however, will not prevent Luca from taking part in the Italian Grand Prix”.