The Malaysian Grand Prix is ​​far from simple for Fabio Quartararo, who arrives there as a pursuer and must slow down Pecco Bagnaia’s ride towards his first world title. At Sepang the Ducati rider has his first match point, having 14 points over the Frenchman, but both have stumbled on a complicated Saturday.

The Yamaha rider crashed during FP4, repairing the fracture of the third finger of his left hand. As soon as he got up, he immediately appeared sore but returned to the pits, completing the session and then taking to the track for qualifying. However, a medical examination diagnosed him with the injury, which he believes will not affect him in tomorrow’s race: “Honestly, it wasn’t a problem in qualifying. In the race I will have many other things to think about, so the finger shouldn’t be a problem, but I will definitely take some painkillers for the race ”.

For the reigning champion, the lack of good performance on Saturday is due to other factors and not to the finger: “Maybe I wasn’t focused, I don’t know. I still don’t understand the first run, but in the second run I don’t understand why we didn’t calculate to do two laps. The second run went better in the lap time, until the moment I crashed. There are a lot of holes in that corner, but in qualifying as soon as you hit the gas it should be better. Except that as soon as I touched the gas I lost the front, so it was strange ”.

“In terms of pace, I didn’t feel bad,” explains El Diablo speaking of the crash in FP4. “After the crash I took the second bike, but it was wet because we set one for dry and one for rain, so I wanted to get back to the garage immediately. They changed the spring and it was a completely different bike. The pace wasn’t too bad, but starting from so far away is difficult, so we’ll see ”.

Quartararo will in fact only start from twelfth position, not a good result if he wants to defend the title. However, he is somehow “favored” by the ninth place of Pecco Bagnaia, who also ended up on the ground in Q2 when he was hunting for pole position. The Yamaha rider, however, focuses on himself and acknowledges that he has no idea where he can try to overtake in the race, a sore point of his M1: “At the moment I don’t know what the overtaking points are, it will be the mystery of tomorrow” .

“Starting from 12th position, I won’t have a strategy. I’ll try to go as fast as possible and then we’ll see how it goes. There won’t be a specific strategy, we’ll see which tire to use because we haven’t had much time to try medium and soft. I think I’ll try more laps with the soft tomorrow and we’ll see how it goes ”, explains the Frenchman.

This is an important weekend for Bagnaia, but also for Quartararo, leader for most of the season and now pursuer. The Yamaha rider, however, professes tranquility and does not hide a certain satisfaction in seeing the steps forward of his teammate Franco Morbidelli. In fact, the Roman will start in front of him in qualifying and in the assault on pole they put in place a team game that left the Nice driver happy.

“To be honest, I don’t feel the pressure,” he reveals. “But it’s really weird how these races are going. I don’t know if we work in the right way or not, but we lack a lot of things. Maybe we should do something different, but these races are really weird. In qualifying we played as a team with Franco, we wanted to do something different, we had tried in FP4 but it was difficult to do. But Franco was fast today, especially in qualifying. We will analyze well up to turn 8, where I made the mistake, what he did better than us. If Franco continues to make progress with the bike, he can be very useful for us for next year. We hope that he will be able to give him his feedback, because in the end also last year with Maverick in the first part of the season we pushed each other, this can be a positive thing ”.