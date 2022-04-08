In the second session the Borgo Panigale manufacturer flies with the Frenchman from Pramac and the Australian in the first two places and five bikes in the top-10, thanks to Bastianini (4th), Bagnaia (9th) and Martin (10th). Aprilia ok with Vinales, 7th, while Quartararo is 3rd with Rins 5th and Marc Marquez 6th

Massimo Brizzi – Milan

Temperatures are rising, times are falling and Ducati is emerging in Austin. In the second free practice session of the GP of the Americas of the MotoGP there are in fact two Desmosedici in the first two places, which become three if we consider the first four boxes of the provisional grid. In FP2, Johann Zarco shines as he takes the Pramac team’s GP22 to first place with a time of 2: 02.542, ahead of Jack Miller’s official Ducati by 0.247: a great response from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer that in conditions similar to those in which it will be held the GP shows its claws and shows a great rhythm. Confirmed by the 4th time of Enea Bastianini (0.342) with the GP21, behind a Fabio Quartararo at 0.295 and in any case positive with his Yamaha. See also Infantino: "World championship every 2 years feasible. I hope the Olimpico will be named after Paolo Rossi"

so the top 10 – Remain competitive Alex Rins, the best in the morning and fifth with the Suzuki at 0.488, and Marc Marquez, sixth at 0.499 with a sensible approach, returning to his Honda after the two GPs of absence due to diplopia. Aprilia close to the top, seventh with Maverick Vinales (+0.543) and eleventh with Aleix Espargaro, while in the top ten there is also Joan Mir, 8th at 0.601 with the other Suzuki. Pecco Bagnaia, 9th at 0.645 after losing a few positions at the end of the session and Jorge Martin, 10th with the Pramac GP22, lead the Ducati to five in the Top-10: there are all the extremes to consider the red as a certain protagonist for the weekend.

the other Italians – Out of Q2 at the moment, the times of the second session reflect those of the combined standings, the other Italians: 14. Luca Marini; 15. Andrea Dovizioso; 18. Fabio Di Giannantonio, in good recovery after the last place in FP1; 19. Marco Bezzecchi and 21. Fabio Morbidelli, in trouble with his Yamaha. The last place in the Ktm of Miguel Oliveira, one of the three seasonal winners, is surprising. See also 9 center-forwards who will be released in June

the words of the protagonists – These are the words of the main protagonists after FP2. “I felt very good on the bike, my Ducati was really good: we didn’t change anything and in the afternoon we found speed and pace – in the words of Jack Miller in the heat -. We hope to continue like this, the bike is improving and for me. the GP22 is better than last year “. Here is Fabio Quartararo on the microphones: “It would be nice to have a few more kilometers of speed, but I concentrate on things that go well. The pace is fine, but not yet to be able to play the victory: I know from the tests that the Yamaha has a limit of speed, but I don’t think about it every time I hit the track, I just focus on getting the most out of it. ” Thus the FP2 leader, Johann Zarco: “Today’s weather surprised me, it means that there is enormous potential still to be exploited to reach 100% of the possibilities of the bike”. Vinales smiles: “I feel the Aprilia better and better, I am making progress in braking and insertion and I am able to push harder: the results will come in small steps.” See also MotoGP Podcast | Bagnaia, now the jokers are over

fp2 gp motogp austin – Here are the times of the second MotoGP free session in Austin

Zarco, Ducati Pramac 2: 02.542 Miller, Ducati +0.247 Quartararo, Yamaha +0.295 Bastianini, Ducati Gresini +0.342 Rins, Suzuki +0.488 Marquez, Honda +0.499 Vinales, Aprilia +0.543 Mir, Suzuki +0.601 Bagnaia, Ducati +0.645 Martin, Ducati Pramac +0.813 A. Espargaro, Aprilia +0.828 P. Espargaro, Honda +0.896 B. Binder, KTM +0.966 Marini, Ducati VR46 +1.020 Dovizioso, Yamaha RNF +1.164 A. Marquez, Honda LCR +1.253 Nakagami, Honda LCR +1.532 By Giannantonio, Ducati Gresini +1.825 Bezzecchi, Ducati VR46 +1.921 Gardner, KTM Tech3 +1.993 Morbidelli, Yamaha +2.122 D. Binder, Yamaha RNF +2.137 Fernandez, KTM Tech3 +2.228 Oliveira, KTM +2.800