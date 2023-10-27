The FP1 ranking of the 2023 Thailand GP

The news of FP1

With the usual flash on soft tires at the end of the 45 minute session, Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) secured the lead in the first free practices at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram. The Spaniard has once again confirmed his excellent form and seems more determined than ever not to give up, despite the 27 point gap from rival Pecco Bagnaia. The Italian champion, as always happens in FP1, did not push to the maximum and concentrated on preparing for the race, finishing the morning at tenth place, more than nine tenths behind his rival for the world championship.

I am the Aprilias started off well, long leading the session, with Maverick Vinales ended up second and 0.238 behind from Martin, and Aleix Espargarò fourth at 0″651. Two surprises complete the top5, namely Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas) in third position just under half a second and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), fifth. The top 10 was then formed by Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas) sixth, Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini) seventh, Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF) eighth and Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) ninth.

The best of the Hondas in the Thai FP1 was that of Takaaki Nakagami (team LCR), eleventh by one second, while Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) twelfth, Brad Binder (KTM) fourteenth, Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) fifteenth, Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) sixteenth, Enea Bastianini (Ducati) seventeenth, Marc Marquez (Honda) eighteenth and the winner of Australia, Johann Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), nineteenth and third from last.

Appointment at 10:00 for the live text of the Thailand GP Tests.