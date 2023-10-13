The Indonesian FP1 ranking

The news of FP1

Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) is really serious, and he also finished the first free practice sessions on the Mandalika circuit in the lead, theater of the fifteenth grand prix of the season, that of Indonesia. The Spanish centaur – now just 3 points away from championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) – took the lead in the standings right at the end (1’31.811) from Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), thanks to the Soft tire mounted on the front. There is a gap of 102 thousandths between the two, while the others are further away.

Aleix Espargarò confirms the good start for the Noale manufacturer, author of the third fastest time in the session, while he surprises Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), fourth at seven tenths, while his teammate Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) was unable to do better than 12th ° place.

Fifth position for the returning Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), who arrived in Mandalika only on Friday and suffered a fall without consequences. The Rimini native got the doctors’ approval both at the beginning and at the end of the session and will therefore be able to take part in the entire weekend.

Nooooooo, that’s not what Bez needed! 😮 Fingers crossed everything is all OK with his recently operated-on collarbone! 🤞#IndonesianGP 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/66RKCbSonU — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 13, 2023

As usual, the world champion and leader of the standings was cautious in FP1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), who finished in sixth place 0.759 seconds behind Martin. A ray of light for Enea Bastianini (Ducati), in ninth place and returning after a long hand and ankle injury. Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), also on track after two races of absence, is 10th, while the other two convalescents are at the bottom of the standings: Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) is 20th and was involved in a crash, with Alex Rins (Honda LCR) 21st.

The weekend doesn’t seem to start off on the right foot for Honda: the best were Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR) 13th and Marc Marquez (HRC) 14th.

Appointment at 09:00 for the live text of the Indonesian GP practice.