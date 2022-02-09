The 2022 MotoGP will be a two-person challenge, but not without surprises i bookmakers they excluded the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo. THE betting analysts of Snai see ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and Marc Marquez as the favorites of the upcoming season. A final victory for the Ducatista is given to twice the stake (with a bet of four euros, eight are won), while the ninth seal of the Cabroncito pays 2.75 (if you bet four euros, you win 11).

And the Diablo? Much further back in the hierarchies, even at 5.50 (if you bet four euros, you win 22). In short, i bookies they do not believe in an encore from the Frenchman and even in Yamaha, given that the title of team mate Franco Morbidelli is given to 33 (betting the usual four euros, they win 132). The Soft it is not the first of the so-called outsiders: behind the trio Bagnaia-Marquez-Quartararo the bookmakers predict Jorge MartinJoan Mir and Jack Miller, all at 15, and Enea Bastianini, at 20.