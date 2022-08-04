To see the ranking of any round of the MotoGP, whether for practice or competition, the compactness of the grid stands out. Often between the first and the 15th there is less than a second difference, and only the last two or three rows show significantly higher gaps. According to some, this dynamic is a symptom of a leveling up in the quality of the pilots. Carl Fogartywho in fact was an extra in the World Championship but won four titles in Superbike, is of the opposite opinion: the great balance proves just the opposite, namely that there are no superstars in today’s MotoGP, and that the leveling is only technical, since the electronics makes the bikes all the same.

“I look at the pilots and I don’t know how good they are anymore. The bikes have incredible technology. I listen to those who get excited because the whole group is one second away and I ask myself: why? The reason is that the bikes are all the same. The bikes are so fast and the technology is so advanced that they take something away from the rider. If all the electronics are taken off, which of course they never will, then we could see who the most talented driver is.“, The Briton told Crash.net. “There has always been a superstar in MotoGP or Superbike since the 70s: Barry Sheene, Kenny Roberts, Wayne Rainey, Mick Doohan, Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo are the names that come to mind. But there are now about eight drivers who can win. And this is due to the fact that the bikes are very fast, and that there is no superstar to emerge“.

In the next season, MotoGP will have to face the farewell of Suzuki, which only two years ago won the title and in any case remained at good levels even afterwards. The separation of the streets with the house of Hamamatsu could diminish the spectacle of a competition that – after Rossi’s retirement and Marquez’s ordeal – does not seem to meet the approval of the spectators, especially in Italy but also abroad, as confirmed by the data tv and the feedback provided by Google.