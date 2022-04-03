At race number 200 in his career Aleix Espargarò hit the mark for the first time in MotoGP in Argentina at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. For the first time, the Catalan driver took the car on the roof of the premier class Aprilia and he is even the world leader with 45 points after three races. Jorge Martin was also on the podium, thus canceling the two zeros in Qatar and Indonesia, and Alex Rins. Below are the hot statements of the three drivers who finished on the podium in Argentina.

Aleix Espargarò: “I’m very happy, it took a long time, but it was special. I had double pressure because they told me it was going to be easy, but it wasn’t at all. For me, however, this situation is completely new, I don’t know how to manage. I couldn’t make my pace, I tried them all, but in the end in the last 4 laps I was the strongest. Thanks to everyone in Aprilia, we are also leading the championship. Is a dream”.

Jorge Martin: “I suffered a little, but I managed to be consistent in the race. The start was not perfect, but at least not disastrous. I tried to make life difficult for Aleix, I’m really happy for him and for his first MotoGP win. I am happy to have finally finished a race, Austin is waiting for us, we will go at full throttle ”.

Alex Rins: “Unexpected podium, I’m really happy for myself, for the whole team and for the people who continue to support me”.