The Termas de Rio Hondo weekend was really anomalous, with delays and modified schedules, but now the track has also given us something that the Argentine Grand Prix will be remembered for, with Aleix Espargaro giving Aprilia his first first pole position in MotoGP era. The last was dated 2000, when there were still 500cc.

It was clear from the very early stages of the weekend that the RS-GP had great potential, but in qualifying the Granollers rider really outdid himself. After being the fastest in the first run, he didn’t lose his temper when Jorge Martin tried to stave off the start at the post.

Just when the time was up he pulled out an incredible lap, stopping the clock at 1’37 “688. A performance that also earned him the new record of the Argentine track, as well as making him jump in front of fellow Ducati Pramac by 151 thousandths, signing the first pole position of his career in the premier class.

Even if he had to bow, Martin once again confirmed himself as a qualifying animal, as he is on the third front row in as many races this season, but the other big surprise is the name of the driver who completes it, because we talk by Luca Marini: after hitting the direct Q2 on the last lap of FP2, the driver of Mooney VR46 Racing made good use of the Madrid’s hook, conceding an encore of the third time at Misano last year.

With an excellent fourth time, Pol Espargaro managed to put a good patch on a weekend that seemed to have started uphill in FP2, when he crashed and missed direct access to Q2. After having passed the cut, however, “Polyccio” has hoisted himself up to fourth place, albeit 477 thousandths away from his brother.

The Aprilia party is then completed by the first positive qualifying of Maverick Vinales, who with the fifth time only confirmed the excellent potential of the RS-GP on the bumpy Argentine track.

The anger of Fabio Quartararo, who will start from sixth position, did not go unnoticed, but he probably had the potential to do more: on his best lap he found Jack Miller proceeding slowly to the penultimate corner and was forced to abort the his attempt. Reason why the Australian, who crashed and ultimately only 11th, also ended up under investigation.

The two Suzukis seemed to have more, but they find themselves once again relegated to the third row with the seventh fastest time of Alex Rins and the eighth of Joan Mir, who paid seven and eight tenths respectively. In qualifying, therefore, something is always missing from the GSX-RR.

The third row is then completed with the other Ducati Pramac of Johann Zarco, while in the fourth, in addition to Miller, we also find the Honda of Takaaki Nakagami, who passed with the second time from Q2, and the KTM of Brad Binder, who at the last lap seemed to be able to give a decisive climb to the standings before frustrating everything with a mistake in T3.

The first of the excluded at the end of Q1 is the world leader Enea Bastianini, who with his Ducati of Gresini Racing was mocked for just 43 thousandths by Nakagami, wasting a good opportunity for a violent crash in T4.

However, this is not the biggest negative surprise of these qualifications, because next to him in the fifth row there will be two decidedly heavy names: Pecco Bagnaia continued to struggle a lot on the T4 availabilities and was out for just under a tenth. The bill is very high, however, because he will have to field his Desmosedici GP in 14th position.

It did not go better for Franco Morbidelli, who with his official Yamaha finds himself in fifteenth position and unlike the two he has never really been in the fight to try to enter Q2, given that his gap from the top of Q1 was more than three tenths.

Another luxury excluded is Miguel Oliveira, only 16th with his KTM despite having returned from the wonderful victory of Mandalika in the wet. The crash in FP2 seems to have removed a bit of feeling then also from Marco Bezzecchi, who will be at the center of the sixth row with the Ducati of Mooney VR46 Racing. Next to him he will then find Andrea Dovizioso, 18th with the Yamaha RNF.

The meager consolation for Bezzecchi may be that he was the best of the rookies, even if perhaps he is worth right on a day in which he had given the feeling of being able to enter Q2. On the other hand, Fabio Di Giannantonio will start 20th, who in any case got behind all the other rookies and also a veteran like Stefan Bradl, last on the official Honda on which he was called to replace the unavailable Marc Marquez.

Q2 standings

Q1 standings