After 36 hours of silence and doubts, the FIM has finally decided to clarify the matter linked to the penalty inflicted on Marc Marquez following the accident that occurred on the third lap of the Portuguese Grand Prix with Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira.

In fact, the provision issued by the FIM sports stewards stated that the Honda rider would have to serve a double long lap penalty at the Argentine Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Which had generated an unexpected bug: on Sunday evening the #93 went to Madrid for a consultation relating to an alleged fracture of the first metacarpal of his right hand. Injury for which Marc underwent surgery on Sunday which will prevent him from taking to the track in Argentina.

Since the reference to the Argentine Grand Prix was clear in the provision issued by the stewards, the rumor immediately took hold, also endorsed by some sources inside Dorna and the International Federation, that the eight-time world champion would in this way got away with not serving the penalty for being absent.

On Tuesday morning, however, a correction finally arrived from the FIM commissioners’ panel, which put pen to paper that in reality Marquez will regularly serve his penalty and that he will have to do so at the next race in which he will take part, which with good chances it will be in Austin.

“Following the decision of the FIM MotoGP team of stewards taken on 26/03/2023 at 15:13, the FIM MotoGP team of stewards clarifies its decision regarding applicability”, explains the note released this morning.

“In view of the injury and the non-participation of Marc Marquez, rider #93, at the Gran Premio Michelin de la Republica Argentina, and in order to comply with the decision of the FIM MotoGP board of stewards, the double long lap penalty will be discounted from the rider to the next MotoGP race in which he will be able to participate”.