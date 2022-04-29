On the eve of the Spanish Grand Prix, Raul Fernandez hoped to be able to get on the bike at least for FP1 in Jerez, but this morning he woke up with more pain than he was carrying after last Saturday’s crash in Portimao. This is why it has been decided that he will not take part in the weekend in Andalusia.

As already explained by the same rider on Thursday, the doctors had declared him unfit to race after he had not passed the test of strength he had just arrived at the circuit. However, the Tech 3-KTM rider had asked to be able to take to the track in FP1 for one last attempt to test the forces on his right hand.

This morning, however, the rookie woke up with more pain than yesterday and, despite not having some fractures, he suffered a severe bruise. On Thursday before the grand prix Fernandez explained: “I don’t have any fractures, but my hand is injured at the level of the ligaments and liquid effusions, these things are not as harmful as a broken bone, but they are very annoying and take a long time. to recover “.

The driver will continue his recovery plan in the circuit’s mobile clinic until Monday, the day in which the test will take place on the same Andalusian track in which he will not take part. Raul Fernandez will continue his work at home next week to try to return to Le Mans, the home appointment of his Tech 3 team scheduled in two weeks.

Fernandez will not be replaced in the KTM box of the Tech 3 team, given that the regulations require the teams to look for a replacement rider in the ten days following the forfeit of the owner and the first out of the Spaniard was announced just five days ago.