The Spanish rider, who ranked third in the last Moto2 World Championship, was one of the sensations of the 2023 season, in which he went from strength to strength, accumulating a total of five victories, including those corresponding to the last four stages of the calendar.

The 18-year-old Fermin Aldeguer already had the possibility of moving up to the premier class this season (2024) after the interest shown by VR46, who wanted to find a replacement for Luca Marini once they knew that the Italian would race with Honda.

However, the penalty clause that the Spaniard would have had to pay to be released from the contract with his current team, Luca Boscoscuro's Speed ​​Up, prevented the deal from going through. In reality, HRC had also inquired about him after Marc Marquez's decision to leave the golden wing brand to race with Gresini's Ducati.

Having resolved relations with Boscoscuro, Aldeguer went to Bologna in mid-January and met, around a dining table, Gigi Dall'Igna, general director of Ducati Corse, one of the main supporters of its incorporation.

Ducati, which currently supplies eight bikes to the MotoGP grid, has agreed to include it in the garage of Prima Pramac Racing, which has the closest relationship with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Everything seems ready for Jorge Martin to face his last year with Paolo Campinoti's team in 2024, both in the event that he is promoted to the factory team in view of 2025, presumably as a replacement for Enea Bastianini, and in the event that he decides to undertake an adventure on a prototype other than the Desmosedici GP.

Despite the interest shown at the end of last season by VR46, the uncertainty over a possible alliance between Valentino Rossi's team and Yamaha, and the level of independence maintained by the Tavullia structure, led Ducati to opt for Pramac, team that will be presented this afternoon in Bahrain, where the first race of the Formula 1 World Championship will take place over the weekend.