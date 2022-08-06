For better or for worse Aleix Espargarò was the great protagonist of the Saturday at Silverstone. The Aprilia centaur, second in the world championship standings on the eve of this event, had in fact to compete in today’s qualification in extremely precarious physical conditions after a terrible crash which he suffered during PL4. The bike from Noale in fact threw the Spaniard out of the saddle with a spectacular and frightening highside, probably caused by the cold hard tires that did not guarantee the right grip at # 41.

Despite the severe pain in his legs, Espargarò did not hold back and took part regularly in Q2, which he was already qualified for after free practice, even managing to harpoon a splendid sixth position. Just as the battle for the starting grid was underway, the Dr. Angel Charte spoke on Spanish TV DAZN explaining in detail what were the actual conditions of Aleix, whom he himself had visited shortly before.

“The fall was high energy. Neurological and thoraco-abdominal examination gave normal results as well as normal vital signs. There was a bilateral contusion of both ankles, with greater incidence on the right ankle and a heel contusion. An anti-inflammatory and analgesic treatment will be needed “, he clarified. Certainly it will be a long evening that of the Iberian driver, who will have to try to resist the pain in order to give his best tomorrow in the race, when his goal will be to limit the damage to the world leader Fabio Quartararo, who will also start from the second row, in the fourth box.