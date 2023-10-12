The championship lands for the second time in its history at the Mandalika circuit, on the paradisiacal island of Lombok and in a country where MotoGP is a mass sport. The Indonesian Grand Prix will kick off a frenetic tour that will take the MotoGP paddock to six countries and three continents over the next seven weeks. There will be two consecutive race triplets (Indonesia, Australia and Thailand first; and Malaysia, Qatar and Valencia later) where the 222 points that are distributed between the long races and the Saturday sprints will be put into play. And they will decide a classification that right now is in a technical tie between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martín.

Although the Spaniard continues to be behind, three points behind the lead, the trend is clearly favorable for him as he has cut 63 points in the last four grands prix. After winning three sprints and being on the last four podiums, with victories in Misano and in the last event in Japan. “Now a six-race championship begins, but my mentality is the same, winning races and being competitive,” commented Jorge Martín at the press conference in Indonesia, in which he appeared alongside his rival.

See also Mixed mortgages to face the harshest of rate hikes Related news



If there is something that at this point in the season and with the tight schedule that could affect the title, it would be an injury. Let them tell that to the third-place finisher in MotoGP, Marco Bezzecchi, who arrives in between cottons after fracturing his right collarbone last Saturday while training at Valentino Rossi’s ranch. The Italian had surgery on Sunday and is traveling to Mandalika to test himself, still without certainty that he will be able to compete in the Indonesian Grand Prix. The 54 points disadvantage that he now has over the leader is not his main obstacle to fighting for the MotoGP title.

If Bezzecchi receives the medical OK, it will be the first time this year that all the permanent riders on the MotoGP grid line up at a grand prix. In Indonesia, Álex Márquez will return, who missed the last two races due to a rib injury; Álex Rins, who returned in Japan after four months out of action due to a double fracture of the tibia and fibula but who had to retire after the first day of training; and so will the Italians Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini.