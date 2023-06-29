The Dorna manager admitted that the World Championship organizer is considering a change to the concession system. The goal would be to help Japanese brands in a major crisis in recent months

In this 2023 MotoGP is experiencing new balances. Ducati is the reference, with KTM and Aprilia in the role of main pursuers. Honda and Yamaha, the undisputed rulers of the last three decades, however, are experiencing a sensational moment of technical difficulty, highlighted by the difficulties of the stars Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo. Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP Chief Sporting Officer, however, suggests how this situation could change. According to what was revealed to Total costa Radio Catalunya program, in fact, Dorna would like to review the concession system for the benefit of teams in crisis, news that we have already discussed on Gazzetta.it in recent days.

Indeed, Ezpeleta explained how it is in the championship's interest not to lose the Japanese manufacturers who remained in the World Championship after Suzuki's farewell in 2022: "We are working to be able to help not only Honda, but also Yamaha so that they can become competitive again as quickly as possible." possible". Carlos continues: "Both teams have been very attentive to regulations and concessions in the past and this has been fundamental in allowing Ducati to be successful. The same was true for Suzuki, but also for Aprilia and Ktm when they entered the top class, becoming faster over the years". So, from his point of view, a sort of mutual aid between the builders.

contrasts — But will European brands agree with this project? Indeed, Ducati, Aprilia and Ktm have already expressed their disappointment, claiming that their growth has come about thanks to hard work and not just thanks to concessions. Ezpeleta replies in a sibylline way: “The other producers will understand it too. We can’t say what their position will be, but Dorna certainly wants to update the concession system. Right now there would be no changes until 2025”. Ezpeleta concludes: “We will see how the negotiations go in the next few months, we must all agree”. See also Barça will make a huge mistake if they let Araújo out

Then the discussion shifts attention to Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, the champion of recent years and the hope of tomorrow for Spanish motorcycling. Ezpeleta analyzes the momentum of the Honda rider: "There is concern, the same one you would have for any other rider in a similar situation. But for those who observe things from the outside it is clear that Marquez's level hasn't lowered, on the contrary it's the same as always. I don't know, however, what his future will be ". The future of Acosta, engaged in Moto2, also holds the table: "We'd like to see him in MotoGP, but we have no intention of increasing the number of registered riders. I think 20 is the ideal number." Therefore, if Ktm wants Pedro to make his debut in the top class, he will have to change his staff.