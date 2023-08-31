The entire MotoGP paddock is waiting to see how KTM will solve the overbooking it has created. Brad Binder and Jack Miller, the two riders of the Austrian manufacturer’s factory team, are under contract for next season. The same goes for Pol Espargaró and Augusto Fernandez, whose agreement, initially for just one year, was recently extended. Added to this is the promotion of Pedro Acosta, to whom KTM has insured one of its RC16s to be able to keep him.

Aware of the problems created, the managers of the Mattighofen company have been trying for months to convince Dorna to supply a fifth bike. A request that Ezpeleta categorically refuses, believing that it would have a direct impact on the value of private teams.

“There has never been a fifth bike for KTM and there won’t be. The system we have now works very well, and the privateer teams have value they would lose if we gave a bike to everyone who asked for one,” said the the championship’s highest official, speaking at this weekend’s Catalunya Grand Prix presentation in Montmeló.

To try to give KTM a hand, the Catalan has pledged to increase the number of wild cards available to each brand, currently limited to three, so that the rider left out of the equation can participate in several races.

“The increase in the number of invitations will be implemented next year. We will propose to the teams to make more wild cards. KTM has four seats and five riders under contract. I believe that, with the amount of events we have, having five riders that they can get on one of the four bikes at any time is a good solution,” added Ezpeleta, in a move that seeks an effect similar to what happens in football.

“If a team has 20 players, there are those who remain on the bench in some games and play in others,” said the Spaniard, who said he was very satisfied with the reception of the new weekend format introduced in 2023: “The new format is doing very well, but it still needs to improve. The measures taken have been very positive, but everything needs to be perfected.”