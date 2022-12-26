After two years marked by the impact of the pandemic, MotoGP is back to normal this season, especially considering the calendar. In this pre-Christmas chat with Motorsport.com, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, promoter of the event, takes stock of the current state of the championship, which will undergo a real revolution next season with the introduction of …Continue a to read

#MotoGP #Ezpeleta #time #problems