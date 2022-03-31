Yet another countdown in the career of Marc Marquez it clicked. The Honda home champion does not yet know when he will be able to return to racing on the track after the new flare-up of the vision problems that had already put him offside at the end of last season, making him fear for his own career. Since his terrible accident in Jerez in July 2020, Marquez has only taken part in 15 of the 33 scheduled races: less than half. A percentage destined to drop even more considering that, due to the diplopia, the rider from Cervera will not be on track in the Argentine GP on Sunday and, almost certainly, not even in the one seven days later in Austin.

His possible return is expected in Portimao on April 24th or perhaps even May 1st in Jerez. A tremendous blow to the morale of the eight-time world champion, who this year hoped to be able to at least return to fight for the title. The boss of Dorna, Carmelo Ezpeleta, however, he suggested to the Cervera driver not to get caught up in the frenzy of having to win at any cost. “Márquez shouldn’t be thinking about winning the world championship but Sunday after Sunday. The season is still long, we have 21 Grands Prix scheduled”The Spanish manager told the German website Speedweek. Clearly skipping many races would necessarily lead to # 93 having to cancel his world ambitions, but according to Ezpeleta Marquez he is not yet cut out of the race for the big target.

“If he fights for victory in every race, he could find himself in a position to be a contender for the title – Ezpeleta added, also relying onextreme balance emerged early in the 2022 season – everything will also depend on the results of its rivals. If each driver only wins one race, Marc can fight for the title with the necessary consistency “. At the moment, however, the only real goal for the Honda home champion must be to finally be able to regain health and a smile.