A new case of diplopia has returned to endanger the constant presence of Marc Marquez in the MotoGP world championship. The Cervera rider had a very bad crash during the warm-up of the Indonesian Grand Prix last weekend which made him re-emerge the problem of double vision. At the moment, Marquez is in a period of absolute rest and he will be until he receives the ok from the doctors.

After announcing the forfeit for Termas de Rio Hondo, the Repsol Honda team rider will be replaced by team test rider Stefan Bradl. Even if the exact dates are not known, the absence of the eight-time world champion could extend until the Jerez race, scheduled for 1 May. However, Carmelo Ezpeleta expects to see Marquez at the start of the European season, which starts in Portimao. Dorna’s CEO thinks that weekend could represent a turning point in the Honda rider’s career.

“This diplopia is not affecting Marc as much as last October, so I hope he can get back on the bike as soon as possible. Maybe he’ll try it in Portimao on April 24th, but it looks like the rest could last longer, ”said Ezpeleta in a chat with Speedweek.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

During the Indonesian Grand Prix, Marquez was the protagonist of four crashes and this could lead us to think that the rider had completely discarded giving up his chances of fighting for the world championship. Faced with this situation, Ezpeleta suggested that Marc “shouldn’t be in a rush to win”.

However, Dorna’s CEO assures that he should concentrate on single races: “Marquez doesn’t have to think about winning the world championship, but only Sunday by Sunday. The season is still long, we have 21 races scheduled. If he gets a decent result in Portugal, he will have the opportunity to fight for the top spots in 2022 ”.

“I don’t know if he will be able to win or not, but if he fights for victory in every race, he could be in a position to aspire to the title. It will also depend on the results of the rivals. If each driver only wins one race, Marc could still be fighting for the title, if he develops the necessary consistency, ”concluded Ezpeleta.