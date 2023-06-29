Carlos Ezpeleta, sporting director of the MotoGP World Championship, confirmed Wednesday evening the information reported by Motorsport.com regarding the possibility that Honda and Yamaha could take advantage of concessions that other manufacturers have enjoyed in the past, thus shortening the recovery period.

As we have reported, Dorna has set to work and will start a round of contacts with all the manufacturers involved in the championship in order to arrive at the next British Grand Prix, which will take place on the first weekend of August at Silverstone, with a clear picture of the situation. The two Japanese manufacturers are likely to enjoy a technical framework similar to the concessions enjoyed by their rivals until last year.

“We are working to help not only Honda, but also Yamaha, another Japanese manufacturer, so that they can get back to being competitive more quickly,” confirmed the manager in an interview with Catalunya Radio’s “Tot Costa” programme.

A position in which they will probably come face to face with some of the other European manufacturers.

“Honda and Yamaha have been very attentive to concession regulations in the past, and this has been fundamental for Ducati to be competitive and also for Suzuki to be competitive so quickly, and for KTM and Aprilia to officially enter the World Championship and be competitive… The other manufacturers will also understand this (…) Dorna’s official position is that the concession system needs to be updated”, he confirms.

Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP sports director Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

There will be no six KTMs in 2024

Another topical issue is undoubtedly the situation Marc Marquez is experiencing at Honda and the increasingly probable departure of the Spaniard at the end of the current season, a move that would apparently lead to a change of team.

The possibility that KTM would take over the two places vacated by Suzuki, bringing the number of bikes on the grid to six, would be a solution that would solve Marc’s signing and Pedro Acosta’s promotion in MotoGP in one fell swoop. An extension that, however, was excluded by Carlos Ezpeleta.

“Next year there are not expected to be more than 22 bikes. From what I understand, we will have the pleasure of having Pedro (Acosta) in MotoGP, but then there are some conversations between Pedro, his team and his manufacturer” .

“So, we could imagine that Marc will still be at Honda next year,” he was asked in the interview.

“These are your words. I think Marc still has one year on his contract. If I knew, I couldn’t even say it, but from today I understand that what you’re saying is correct”, referring to the fact that he will continue with his current team for a another year.

The Spaniard also spoke about the emotional situation of the #93 driver.

“Seeing any rider in this situation is worrying, and Marc is even more worrying. From the outside, it’s clear that Marc hasn’t dropped in level. He started the year with some bad luck due to the crash in Portugal , but with all the will to do and with absolute competitiveness in his personal performances. I think Marc is still at his usual level,” he concludes.