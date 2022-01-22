For the third consecutive year the MotoGP – as well as all major sports championships, motorsport and more – will have to deal with the management of the pandemic. Obviously the situation at the international level has been made, thanks to vaccinations, much less serious than in 2020. A championship that aims to visit 17 different countries on four continents in the span of eight months, however, inevitably finds itself having to face delicate logistical challenges. The Dorna boss recently spoke of this too Carmelo Ezpeleta, trying to explain what the plans and expectations of the leaders of the World Championship are for the 2022 season.

In the course of a long speech given to Forum EFE Sport Business Days, the Spanish manager started from the example of the trip to Austin successfully completed by the World Championship in 2021 to underline the desire to compete in a racing program that is as ‘normal’ as possible, with a calendar that is no longer concentrated almost only in Europe such as it has happened in the past two years. “What we experienced in the United States last year is what we would like to achieve – Ezpeleta explained – this is the situation we are already ready to have. What we are talking about is that we will not accept quarantines“, Especially highlighted the MotoGP boss.

“If they tell us that [per andare in un posto] we have to stay in quarantine for fourteen days, the answer is clear: ‘no, we’re not going there’. This is the limit “ Ezpeleta added. Dorna’s number one then realistically opened up to the possibility that some races are canceled again. However, there is a minimum number of races under which MotoGP does not want to go down in 2022: “We have 21 Grands Prix on the calendar because we have to put them on and there are contracts to respect, but it can happen that one of them ‘disappears.’ However, the minimum goal is 19 races“, Concluded the Spaniard.