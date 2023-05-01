This project, still in its infancy and with a lot of development ahead of it, was initially born with the idea of ​​playing in favor of safety, even if other applications are not excluded depending on the results of future tests that will be carried out.

The idea is that Race Direction can communicate with the riders via pre-recorded messages when they approach an area of ​​the circuit where an important eventuality has occurred. It is understood that there will be agreed areas to establish this communication, to avoid disturbing the rider who receives it.

For this first experiment, Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaró and Jonas Folger were chosen. While not many details are known about the technology used, Motorsport.com does know that Dorna and the French, Spanish and German suit and helmet suppliers worked hand in hand to incorporate a small receiving station (into the suit) and some sort of sound emitter inside the helmet protectors. Through the latter, communication with the pilot will be generated, which will be one-way (from the Race Direction to him). It appears that this earpiece is not placed inside the ear canal to be as non-invasive as possible, but would be in contact with the outer surface of the ear.

The test was closely monitored by Dorna’s research and development department, which was equipped with machines to measure the decibels emitted by a MotoGP prototype. This initiative takes a path already explored in the past, but which has not had the hoped-for success so far. The last time it was attempted was with Stefan Bradl at the Misano test three years ago, after the problem was raised in one of the Safety Commission meetings. On that occasion, the pilots asked the organizer to improve the signaling of the flags. Light panels have since been implemented, which have also improved over time.