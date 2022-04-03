Three to zero and with three different ‘markers’ on the scoresheet. Europe and Japan share the MotoGP starting grid with regard to the ‘nationality’ of the manufacturers involved. On the one hand Ducati, KTM and Aprilia, on the other Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki. Well, after the first three races of 2022 the ‘score’ is sensationally of 3 to 0 in favor of the Old Continentwith the Japanese giants so competitive, but at the moment dry of victories.

It’s a crazy start to the season, with nine different riders on as many podium steps awarded in Qatar, Indonesia and Argentina. In addition, the 45 points collected by World Championship leader Aleix Espargarò represent the lowest tally since this scoring system was adopted since 1993 in the World Championship. All these objective data show why, as in this moment in MotoGP, the law of balance is in force, within which, however, this singular constant has been found that sees Japan always beaten for now. An unimaginable scenario until a few years agowhen Ducati was not yet the reigning manufacturer champion with eight bikes at the start out of 24 (a platoon equal to one third of the starting grid) and when KTM and Aprilia were far not only from the podium, but also from the top -10.

The Austrian house has invested very important amounts to reach the top of the category for some years, only Aprilia was missing, so much so that the Noale house is currently the only one to be able to take advantage of the concessions, a ‘privilege’ that at this rate will soon be lost in view of 2023. In Argentina Aleix Espargarò at the 200th race of his career took his first victory in MotoGP, a ‘first time’ which also applies to Aprilia, three times on pole , but never before Termas de Rio Hondo on the roof of the world at the end of a race in the premier class of the World Championship. A success that completes the trio made in Europe after the Ducati victory with Enea Bastianini in Qatar and the success of Miguel Oliveira with KTM in Indonesia. Only when we return to Europe will the values ​​on the pitch actually emerge, which in Austin next week could be reshuffled again. When we return to the Old Continent, the Japanese houses will impose theirs Restoration? In the meantime, this small technical-sporting ‘miracle’ of companies such as Ducati, KTM and Aprilia, which have managed to impress their brand in the top two-wheeled speed championship, must be recorded and applauded.