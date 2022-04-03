There are days that are destined to remain in the history of a sport and today is one of those for MotoGP. Aprilia joined the club they won in the premier class. An important milestone, which the team from Noale achieved with Aleix Espargaro, the rider who believed in her when she was at the back of the grid and who “enjoyed” all the progress of an RS-GP that she feels a little about a kind of dad.

When he landed in Aprilia, it seemed almost impossible to think of doing so much, but now it is a reality. Indeed, it is a dream, because the Granollers rider, in addition to having risen to the top step for the first time in his career, has also taken away the satisfaction of taking the leadership of the World Championship. In short, that of Termas will be an unforgettable Sunday and Aleix wanted to dedicate it to those who have done this whole journey with him.

“I want to dedicate it to many people, but above all to Aprilia, who believed in me. To Colaninno, Albesiano, Rivola and all the people of Noale. When I arrived at Aprilia, it was a brand that had won 54 World Championships, but it was up to one minute in MotoGP. It was the last bike and no top rider wanted to go there, “Espargaro told Sky Sport MotoGP HD.

“However, I have always believed in this project and slowly we have brought Aprilia to where it is now, to be the bike that leads the World Championship, which has won a race. A project that now has a lot of credibility, therefore I want to thank all the people who have always believed in it. I’m probably the one who believed it the most in the world. But it’s proof that if you work hard, dreams come true, “she added.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Inevitably, the mind has returned to even the most difficult moments of this adventure. A few years ago he even thought of saying enough, but then the arrival at the helm of the racing department of Massimo Rivola changed everything and in a few years Aprilia climbed the hierarchy with him.

“I have suffered a lot, but my strength is my wife and my family. Together we complement each other very well. Three years ago I told Laura that even if this job is my passion I was not happy, because I was falling down a lot and results were not coming. , so I was thinking of going and doing something different. And she was ready to support me. “

“Then Massimo’s arrival changed everything. It changed the way of working in Noale, with Albesiano focusing more on the technical part, managing to create this spectacular RS-GP. We come from a long way away, but it’s one thing. which makes me proud, because I feel a little like the father of this bike. Winning is always beautiful, but I did it with the Aprilia, with a bike that no one had done before, so it still is. more”.

Read also:

Next week we’re back on track in Austin right away. A difficult track on paper for Aprilia, but on which Espargaro is ready to do battle to try to keep the dream of this world championship leadership at least until his return to Europe.

“I have a very big problem, which for me is never enough. You told me about Austin and I already have ideas in mind to make a softer set-up for the holes. Instead of being happy because I won and because I am in the lead. to the championship, I’m already thinking about the next race “.

“But we are first in the standings and I don’t want to wake up from this dream. This does not mean that in Austin we will fight for the victory, but we must try to take as many points as possible, because we know that the real championship will start in Europe. The Austin race though. I’d put her in the top 3 of the hardest for us this season. But it’s something that motivates me, “he concluded.