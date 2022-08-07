Aleix Espargaró will race the British Grand Prix. The Catalan had chosen yesterday to wait for the warm up to understand the conditions and sensations of driving after thehighside in yesterday’s PL4 which caused severe bruises on his ankles. The nine laps this morning evidently provided satisfactory results to # 41, who still feels pain but is willing to run under infiltrations in order not to lose ground in the standings by Fabio Quartararo (currently 21 points behind the world champion).

Either way, completing the 20 laps of Silverstone will be a complicated challenge. The stresses to which the drivers are subjected in the race are completely different from the tests, where Espargaró was able to “allow” moments of rest. It is unthinkable to see the Catalan run the attack over the entire race distance, but already taking part in it is great news.