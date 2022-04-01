After several months of controversy within the Manufacturers’ Association (MSMA), the FIM (International Federation) announced, less than fifteen days ago, the decision taken at one of the last meetings of the Grand Prix Commission, which will lead to the ban on ” front lowering from next year.

This is the first of the steps that are being taken and which will probably lead, as early as 2024, to the ban on using the same system on the rear, to allow its exclusive use at the start.

Of course, Ducati and its riders have been at loggerheads with other manufacturers throughout this process, until the parties have reached an agreement – there is no possibility of bringing a rule change to the Grand Prix Commission unless either unanimously, or for security reasons.

However, this result generates another debate: how should the prohibition of an element that absolutely falls within the legal framework of technical standards be interpreted?

This same question was posed to Aleix Espargaró on Thursday, in view of the Argentine Grand Prix which, hopefully, should start on Saturday, and the Aprilia rider was very clear in his answer, a way that has always distinguishes.

“I don’t want to be argumentative, but I think the league needs to raise the level of its engineers. I’m talking about the IRTA – Association of Teams, which is in charge of enforcing the rules,” said Espargaró, before elaborating his response.

“It is impossible for them to find and hire better engineers than those already in the teams, and the clearest example, linked to the front lowering, is Gigi Dall’Igna. But they need to be smarter and look forward,” added the eldest of the of the brothers of Granollers.

Read also:

You can get the full sense of what # 41 is asking for. Another thing is that it is something feasible if we take into account, as he says, the level of many technicians who, like Dall’Igna, are specialists in looking for the gray areas of the regulations.

Indeed, even the technical department of the Formula 1 world championship, which experienced a major jolt on the aerodynamic front of the cars this winter, recently admitted that they were surprised by the minimalist design of the Mercedes W13’s bellies.

“I like to see new interpretations, but I have to say I was not expecting this one. I am impressed with how they manage to flow the air and cool the car,” said Pat Symonds, F1 technical director.