Both Aleix Espargaró and, above all, Maverick Viñales find themselves at a disadvantage compared to Ducati and KTM when it comes to starting on the grid for races. After Saturday’s sprint for the Spanish GP, Aleix said the difference in torque between the bikes of Brad Binder and Jack Miller (KTM) was overwhelming, and that this left him sold off the start, despite taking pole for the weekend and left first.

On Monday, the Catalan took part in the official MotoGP test at Jerez and in the middle of the session he had obtained the second best time (1’37”079). With the whole afternoon ahead of him, Espargaró paused to speak to the media at the Andalusian circuit. “Some of the things we tested worked, we mounted different weights, some new stuff, some aerodynamics and a swingarm too. We completed more than two races in the morning (in laps) and we have all afternoon to keep rolling , it will be a profitable day, I’m satisfied because in terms of pace I have improved my feeling a lot. Even if I’m not completely happy, because I was only fast on Friday and Saturday,” he explained.

One of the critical points for everyone, but especially for Aprilia, is the increase in pressure and temperatures in the front tyre, which sometimes pushes the line between correct use of the tire and a crash. “I tried to unload the front so as not to abuse the tire too much, and to pay attention to the pressure and temperature when we go to the race. But they are all simulations and it’s always difficult to draw conclusions,” he said.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Aprilia Racing

The biggest problem that Aleix complained about in the race is that when he is behind other riders his bike goes out of control due to the pressure of the tires, which overheat. A situation that he was unable to reproduce in these tests. “I couldn’t follow anyone. It’s a test and everyone does their job. Furthermore, if you follow a rider for two or three laps it’s not the same situation. The problem is on Sunday in the race at 50 degrees, for ten or twelve laps, when everything stabilizes and the temperature and pressure start to rise”.

The Aprilia rider did not want to reveal the exact characteristics of Monday’s test: “I can’t explain it”. That’s what he said, but he nodded when asked about the start problem and Aprilia’s lack of explosiveness compared to Ducati and KTM. “We’ve found something, we’ve tried something and we’ve come to this,” he said with an optimistic smile.

Together with Fabio Quartararo and Jonas Folger, Aleix was one of the riders who tested the new radio communication system (in the helmet) with the race direction: “I can’t talk about this test, I was asked not to talk about it”.