After the podium obtained in Qatar, Aleix Espargaro had publicly said that this could be Aprilia’s great year in MotoGP. The Spaniard kept his word and at Termas de Rio Hondo gave the Noale manufacturer the first pole after a twenty-year abstinence.

“Every time we get something they tell me it’s historic, it’s the first time, and that’s exciting and makes me feel very proud. These are not easy results to obtain considering where we come from and the houses we have to fight against. It is not easy, but little by little the results are coming. I am happy, but also very concentrated because the points are scored in the race ”.

For Espargaro this pole coincided with weekend number 200 in MotoGP and now the Spaniard feels in top condition.

“I grew up in this environment and had a lot of fun. I was talking about it today with Fermin Aldeguer. He wasn’t even born when I debuted in Valencia, so you can understand how long I’ve been here ”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The bikes have given me everything, but the Aprilia has given me even more. It is my second family. I’ve always been a hard working driver, and my best time has come now. I dedicate this pole to my wife who was unable to come here, and to my children ”.

The fifth time set by Maverick Vinales also confirmed the excellent state of form of the Aprilia in Argentina. This result threw Aleix off balance.

“I am happy. Obviously the goal was to get pole, but I am very satisfied with the pace and the fact that the bike works well. Usually there is a great balance between the forces on the field, but here I think we are one step ahead “.

“The championship is very long and we don’t have to use our heads. We have to get as many points as possible. If we play our cards well we will be able to reach Valencia with the possibility of doing something very important and for this reason we will have to try to think and be lucid tomorrow ”.