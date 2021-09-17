Maverick Viñales took the cover on Friday in Misano, setting the best time of the combined, but Aleix Espargaró he proved to be the most consistent Aprilia rider and the one who can provide more safety in the wet. The veteran of the Noale house closed the first session (here the results) in tenth place, +0.436 from his teammate, even with a conservative choice in terms of tires and without looking for the time trial. In the afternoon, in the rain, he improved, hitting the eighth time, while Top Gun it collapsed to 17th position. Espargaró undoubtedly knows the bike best in all conditions and can exploit this capital in a weekend that promises to be wet. The goal is to confirm the good results achieved in the last few outings: third place at Silverstone, fourth at Aragón. Here are his words after Friday in Misano.

“Not a fun day, due to the weather. In reality if we look at the performances I can be satisfied, this morning I mounted the soft front tire to save the harder ones I prefer and still managed to stay in the top-10. In the afternoon in the wet I struggled a bit to find confidence in the first laps, then things got better quickly. My hope is in the dry, both for qualifying and for the race, because the feeling is very good“, The Catalan told the official Aprilia channels.