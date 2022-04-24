“The glass is full, indeed the water overflows”. Aleix Espargaro couldn’t have been clearer when asked after his third place finish in the Portuguese Grand Prix whether the glass was half full or half empty.

It is clear that for Aprilia the second podium of the season is a result to be framed, which brings the loss of concessions ever closer, but above all allows the Granollers rider to stay very close to the top of the World Championship, just 3 points away. Perhaps the only regret is for the time lost at the start, because if he had come close to Johann Zarco with a few laps to spare, he could have also taken the place of honor, which would have thrown him back to the top of the championship, as after the success of Termas de Rio Hondo.

“I’m very happy, even if we have to work on the clutch, which is giving us some problems in all the races, but we haven’t been able to find a good setting yet. Today I lost a lot of time at the start and then battled with Alex Marquez, but the pace surprised me, because it was really good. I was faster than the ones in front of me and I came to catch them. In the end I tried to pass Zarco, but I didn’t have enough traction. I tried to the end, but it wasn’t possible, “Aleix told Sky Sport MotoGP HD immediately after coming off the podium.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Then he went into a little more detail about the RS-GP clutch problems: “We are working. We are trying different settings in all the laps. Here Lorenzo (Savadori) and the test team used a completely different clutch. We need to improve. , because everyone’s pace is very similar. “

That bit of disappointment came precisely thinking that starting better he could have been leader: “I don’t know if today I could have won, but maybe I could have been closer to Fabio and get 20 points, so we lost 4 points. always everything perfect, but we have the pace and so I’m very happy “.

However, being in the fight for the World Championship is something that really thrills him: “The Aprilia-Aleix duo is working very well. Now I’m in a new situation for me, because I had never fought for the championship. But in reality I’m not nervous about it, I’m very calm. The feeling of being so fast is beautiful, then comes Jerez which is a track that I like much more than Portimao. We are almost leading the championship: it doesn’t have to be an obsession, but it’s a very good opportunity and we must take it “, he concluded.