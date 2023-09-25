From the first tests on Friday it was clear that the heat would play a fundamental role in the first MotoGP Indian Grand Prix. Because of this, it was announced on Saturday that the races would be shortened, with Sunday’s main race lasting 21 laps instead of the planned 24.

The high temperatures took their toll. Some physical, as happened to Jorge Martin, who suffered from dehydration in the last third of the race, but despite this he managed to finish second behind Marco Bezzecchi and ahead of Fabio Quartararo. And some mechanical problems, as apparently happened to Aleix Espargaro.

The driver from Granollers aimed to do well at the Buddh International Circuit despite a difficult Saturday, and was already ninth on the first lap. Later, he found himself in the same group as Brad Binder and Joan Mir, who finished in fourth and fifth place after the crashes of Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez. But the Catalan failed to insert himself into their fight, as Aprilia left him stranded mid-race.

The Noale mechanics began an in-depth analysis of the RS-GP, immediately ruling out engine problems. After the race, the number 41 blamed the fact that the bike always suffers in high temperatures and that it has been happening for at least “two or three” years, although he noted that the problem could date back to 2019.

“I don’t know why the bike stopped, it’s a shame,” he told media, including Motorsport.com, “Every time it’s very hot we suffer, it’s not the first or second year this happens. It’s something we have to improve. The bike was ‘hot’, it was very difficult to ride due to the heat. But I think it went very well, I was running around 45″ high. I had more rubber than Brad Binder or Joan Mir, so I think fourth place was achievable,” he continued.

Espargaró ruled out that it was a gearbox problem, which Yamaha had already suffered from on Friday with Quartararo’s bike: “The gearbox was working. The bike stopped, it no longer had power.”

“In the last two or three seasons it has always been like this, I would say even in the last four. It has always been very complicated for us in the heat. And with this amount of aerodynamics it is even worse. We have to improve, because it is not just the driver who suffers , but also the entire bike”, he concluded.