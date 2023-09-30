It was a very negative period for Aleix Espargaro. The Granollers rider was forced to retire due to mechanical problems with his Aprilia in the long race of the Indian Grand Prix just a week ago, but the situation did not improve, and he suffered the same fate in the Sprint of the Japanese Grand Prix.

While at the Buddh International Circuit the #41 blamed the problems on the heat, a condition in which the RS-GP has suffered for some time, at Motegi there was engine damage which led to another retirement. Something that the Noale mechanics had fortunately managed to exclude in India.

At the end of the Sprint, in which he had to retire when he was in the top 10, Espargaro said he was dissatisfied with the lack of reliability that Aprilia is demonstrating, with the ghosts of the past returning. But above all for not being able to demonstrate his good level due to these problems. Something for which he would now “go home”, as he said, given the disappointment.

“I don’t understand what’s happening; the problems of the past are coming back,” Aleix began. “I really don’t know what to say. At Buddh we damaged a part of the bike in qualifying and another in the race. Today, again. I always think that when we get to the race I will prove to be very competitive. This time too I could have finished fifth, going very strong. I can’t do more, and this takes away hope and desire from anyone. Right now I would go home.”

Espargaro explained the difference between the problems in India and those in Japan: “One of the engine banks stopped the bike so it was no longer exceeding 80 km/h. This time, unlike Buddh, the engine was damaged and we have to change it. It’s true that we have problems when it’s very hot, but I don’t think that was the problem, because the temperature here is not like in India.”

“It always happens to us in the second part of the championship, not in the first. The engineers might think it’s a matter of bad luck because it’s a part like that. I don’t believe in bad luck, so we should investigate,” continued the Catalan.

Aleix also praised the great performance of his friend Jorge Martin, who won the Sprint, continuing his comeback against Pecco Bagnaia. And he is betting on the Spaniard for the title: “Martin is in a moment of brutal confidence. He has demonstrated it since the first free practices, which is why I believe he will win the title”, he concluded.