Aleix Espargaró is in doubt for the Silverstone race. According to what the Catalan driver himself admitted, the pain after the frightening highside at almost 200 km / h in PL4 of the British Grand Prix “is getting worse“. In Apriliafor this reason, apprehension is growing in view of tomorrow. The ‘audition’ in the warm-up will be decisive. If Espargaró still feels a lot of pain, it is possible that he will miss the Grand Prix to avoid trouble worse than two severe bruises.

“He’s not in great shape. I would say that from the knees up he is still fine and still very motivated, but to be honest i’m not so sure i can race tomorrow. We’ll see when she wakes up, if she can sleep well, but I’m not sure she’ll be in the Grand Prix. I’m afraid that when the adrenaline goes down, the pain will skyrocket. At the medical center they thought he had two broken feetand then after half an hour he did what he did: these guys are a separate thing“, CEO Massimo Rivola told a The-Race. “Sometimes we need to keep them informed of the real consequences of what might happen. The Marquez case teaches us, we must learn from certain examples. Thankfully nothing broke and when the x-ray came back negative I felt relatively relieved. If he runs, he will give 110%, but we have to put his health first. Perhaps he will be able to race with the handbrake, but we know that it will not. What these guys do is something very special. I don’t know if it’s madness or nonsense or if they are gladiators, but I am very impressed by what he did“.

After a scary fall and a quick ride to the medical center, Espargaró limped back to the pits with the intention of getting the most out of even with two battered ankles. And the maximum, in fact, he got it: a sixth place in qualifying, complete with a provisional track record. A result that is worth more than a pole position. Now the night has to pass: if the Catalan still feels pain when he wakes up, he could put the World Cup aside and think only of his health. At that point, Fabio Quartararo’s 21 points in the standings would be only a relative concern.