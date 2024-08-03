Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia have a special relationship with the Silverstone track and they confirmed it again today. In 2021, the first podium for the Noale manufacturer in MotoGP arrived on the British track and last year the rider from Granollers won the long race. Today’s qualifying was proof of this idyll, because Aleix took pole position with the new track record.

With his 1’57″309, the standard-bearer of the Venetian brand pulverized by four tenths the previous record of the track that had stood since 2022. And in a certain sense his choice to focus on trying to make the time, without “waiting” for the right hook, was rewarded. Once again, in fact, in the last time attack we witnessed some unedifying scenes, especially for drivers who should be an example to the new generations.

The one who will probably be kicking himself is Pecco Bagnaia, but not for this reason. The leader of the World Championship had shown off a truly amazing first attempt, managing to immediately place a 1’57″517. However, the Ducati rider did not have the chance to try to improve, because in the second run a piece of sponsor tape came off the visor of his helmet, obstructing his view. At that point the Piedmontese had to close the throttle and settle for the second time.

Rounding out the front row will be the other official Ducati of Enea Bastianini. An important performance for the rider from Rimini, who usually suffers in qualifying. Therefore, seeing him so competitive on a single lap makes us think that he will certainly be one to keep an eye on in the race, especially tomorrow in the long one.

After a dominant Friday, Jorge Martin was unable to return to the same level. The drop in temperature did not seem to have helped the rider from Madrid, who was unable to do better than the fourth fastest time with the Prima Pramac Racing Ducati, more than four tenths behind Espargaro’s pole. And he was also probably one of those who “played” too much in the final.

A bravo, on the other hand, certainly goes to Alex Marquez because, after being forced to go through Q1, the Gresini Racing rider managed to climb up to the second row, setting the fifth fastest time ahead of Brad Binder, who will therefore be the best of the KTM riders on the starting grid for the British Grand Prix.

Among those who went looking for a hook and ultimately paid for it was Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion began his final attempt in the slipstream of the two Ducatis of Pertamina Enduro VR46, then during the lap he also complained of being hindered by Marco Bezzecchi, who ended up 12th, whose only fault in reality was being slower than #93, as he was also on a flying lap.

Next to him, on the third row, will be the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales, who was unable to be as incisive as his teammate and also had to deal with a fall on turn 2 that prevented him from trying to improve. Ninth time then for Pedro Acosta, who also earned Q2 by passing the Q1 cut with his GasGas Tech3. The picture of the first four rows is then completed with the two GP23s of Fabio Di Giannantonio and the aforementioned Bezzecchi, who are respectively in 10th and 12th position, spaced out by the other KTM of Jack Miller.

The first of those excluded at the end of Q1 was Franco Morbidelli, who this weekend was unable to make the most of the Ducati GP24 as well as the other three riders who have it: the Prima Pramac Racing rider was out by just under two tenths.

Getting the 2024 version of the Aprilia wasn’t enough for Raul Fernandez to qualify for Q2, but it’s also true that, with just two days of experience on this bike, unlike his teammate who has had it since the beginning of the year, the Spaniard from Trackhouse Racing took 14th place on the grid right in front of Miguel Oliveira, with their RS-GPs separated by just a few thousandths.

Opening the sixth row is the best of the Japanese bikes, which is the LCR-branded Honda entrusted to Johann Zarco. During the summer break, therefore, the RC213V seem to have taken a small step forward compared to the Yamahas, with Fabio Quartararo who is only 18th, behind even the GasGas Tech3 of Augusto Fernandez and with a delay of almost four tenths on his compatriot.

You have to go down to 19th place to find Luca Marini, who at least managed to get behind the other two Hondas of the recently renewed Joan Mir, on whom he beat more than three tenths, and Takaaki Nakagami. The lineup is then completed with the wild card of Yamaha Remy Gardner, while Alex Rins is missing, having stopped early due to pain in the hand operated after the accident in Assen.

