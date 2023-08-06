He had been missing from the top step of the podium since last year’s Argentine Grand Prix and today he has returned to smell the sweet scent of victory: Aleix Espargaro was the author of a masterpiece in the British Grand Prix, in which he recovered from 12th on the spot to overtake Pecco Bagnaia on the last lap which earned him his first success of the season.

The Catalan gives Aprilia its first victory this year, with a decidedly solid Sunday race characterized by intelligence and strategy. The drops of rain that fell in the final stages of the race left one breathless, but the Noale-based driver remained clear-headed to then be able to bend the reigning world champion and play the Spanish anthem at Silverstone.

“There are days, in my career I must say very few, in which you feel something more,” explains an Aleix Espargaro who can’t hold back his emotion for having achieved his second success in his career. “You feel invincible, maybe you aren’t, but you feel it. Already on the formation lap on the grid I felt I had spectacular traction. I had a good start and arrived relatively easily near Pecco”.

Once the comeback was achieved, the complicated part arrived: trying to attack Bagnaia. Although he seemed to have more of it, he didn’t immediately attempt the attack, staying behind and leaving the Ducati rider to dictate the pace when the rain arrived. “I saw that Pecco controlled the throttle a lot and didn’t want to use the rear tire so much. So I thought about passing him and leaving because I thought I had more pace. But it started to rain and for a moment I lost the feeling, because mentally I said ‘no, it’s not possible today’. But I saw that I was very strong and had a lot of traction, so I waited for the last lap to attack,” explains Aleix.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It feels like a lifetime goes by in three minutes,” he continues of the rain as a factor of difficulty. “The first thing was that I saw that I had a bit of an advantage over the others, but it disappeared when it started to rain. Then when Binder and Vinales passed me, I was a little disappointed and lost focus a bit. But then I said to myself ‘everyone has arrived by now, you still lost the victory. Go to full’. I have to say that the difficult thing today is what Pecco did. What he did was much more complicated than what I did, because he was leading the track and when I got behind him in the last three laps I was super focused to see where he was skating the most, where he was inferior to me for attach it at the end. I evaluated everything and saw that I was either passing him at Turn 3 or where I passed him at the end. It worked well.”

Today’s race at Silverstone is the fruit of the work that both he and the team are carrying out, as well as repaying the difficulties encountered in recent times, in which he had to fight in complicated races. All or nothing for Aleix Espargaro, who achieved a comeback today showing a completely different face from that of the last few races: “Either I pass very easily or I don’t pass. On the day I overtake, I can only pass five riders in one lap, even the likes of Binder, Maverick. I passed them very easily today.”

“Instead, there are other days where I can’t pass a single rider in 20 laps. So this is one thing I have to improve. It’s not a good thing, because if I’m not clearly better, and this is quite a difficult thing, I won’t overtake. Therefore, the feeling with the front and rear was spectacular today and I could overtake easily”, says the Aprilia rider. “Great Aprilia today, three bikes in the top 5! We are coming!” concludes the Spaniard.