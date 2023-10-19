Since Marc Marquez and Honda decided to part ways consensually, with still one year left on his contract, in order to allow the champion from Cervera to move onto the Gresini Racing Ducati, contracts have become one of the main topics of discussion in the MotoGP paddock .

Aprilia has spent the last two weeks insisting that all its riders, including Miguel Oliveira, who is tipped as the favorite to take Marquez’s place at Honda, have ironclad contracts for 2024 and that they cannot be interrupted.

On Thursday, on the opening day of the Australian Grand Prix, Aleix Espargaro was asked if the Honda situation interested him, and he replied: “No, what I say is that you never know in this world.”

“I’m the first to want to respect the contracts and in this paddock we need to improve a lot in this aspect. But you never know what can happen.”

“Things change very quickly. And in the end there can be contracts where both parties agree. But really, anything can happen in this world.”

“So, the only thing I’m trying to say is that in my long career I’ve learned many things. And one of them is that you can never say never in this world.”

When asked by Motorsport.com to elaborate further on the concept, he added: “Contracts are broken by the teams, never by the drivers.”

“When a contract is broken by a rider, it means that both parties have reached an agreement. If both parties agree, as in the case of Marc and Honda, for me it’s a good thing. It’s part of a relationship : sometimes a love can come to an end, other times more motivation is needed.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

“If both parties understand and agree, I don’t see any problem. But when teams, many times in Moto2 and Moto3, say: ‘Ah, he’s not getting better, the injury isn’t healed yet, blah blah blah ‘, it’s the teams that break the contract.”

“And it’s not nice, because when a driver wins races, he doesn’t come and ask you for more money than agreed. So it’s not fair.”

In fact, in Moto2 and Moto3 there have been several cases in which a rider has seen himself quit before the end of the season. Last year, for example, Romano Fenati was “cut” from Speed ​​Up after just six races, because the team was not satisfied with his results.

This year, Sean Dylan Kelly lost his seat at American Racing in Moto2 mid-season, after a period of time out to recover from an “arm pump” problem. But even in Moto3, Tatsuki Suzuki’s adventure with Leopard Racing ended prematurely.

At this point, Motorsport.com pressed him on what can prevent this phenomenon and Aleix replied: “I believe that IRTA protects the teams too much and not the drivers. So, yes, I think I have answered your question.”

Last week, Motorsport.com revealed that MotoGP riders are moving ahead with plans to form an association similar to Formula 1’s GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers’ Association), to be led by former World Superbike champion Sylvain Guintoli .

F1 also has a contract recognition commission, which is governed by the FIA, whereas in MotoGP there is currently no such thing.

Espargaro thinks it would be good if there was one, but he simply believes that MotoGP should protect the riders and their contracts more.

“Yes, but it’s not just Formula 1. It’s the same in many other sports,” he added. “But I believe that the existence of this association is positive. But it is not necessary to have it. It is the championship that should protect the contracts.”

“If you have a contract, you have to respect it. In my 15 years here, I have never seen a team say: ‘Ah yes, in the second part of the championship we will give him 25% more salary because he won six games ‘”.

“For example, Raul Fernandez won 10 races in Moto2 and his salary was very low. But he didn’t receive any more money in the second part of the championship. So balance is needed.”