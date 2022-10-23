“Now there are tracks that are good for us, many things happen in the Asian trip”, was the sentence of Aleix Espargaro after the Aragon Grand Prix, the last before a series of five races outside Europe in which the driver Aprilia hoped the great opportunity of his life would present itself.

Far from these performances, the Aprilia riders were nowhere near the level of what they achieved in the rest of the season and the Catalan in Sepang mathematically lost the opportunity to fight for the title. He remains in third position in the general classification with only one point ahead of Enea Bastianini.

“The Asian trip was a nightmare. The bike has been a dream all year, but now it’s a nightmare. The others have not improved, we have taken a step back. Luckily there is Maverick Vinales, because otherwise the team would think that I am going slow ”, explained a visibly disappointed Aleix.

“The bike wasn’t going at all on the straight and I didn’t have any traction. Both riders had the same problem, but in Europe one of the two Aprilia almost always finished on the podium, ”Espargaro recalled. “In the last three races we have been ridiculous. I have no doubt that next year we will do well. But in the last few races we have only gained 15 points ”, he insisted.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite a negative season finale, Aleix does not want to throw away what was the best season of his life, regardless of everything: “The year we did is crazy, one thing doesn’t detract from the other. The world championship was magnificent. I hope we need this to learn. I believe it is a purely technical question. We are not as big as other brands. This, on the one hand, gives even more value to what we have achieved, but at the same time brings us back to reality ”.

Finally, Aleix was asked what he thought of the contact with Franco Morbidelli, who took his position on the last lap leaning on his bike and bringing him almost to the ground: “I don’t know what Morbidelli is doing. I don’t know where his head is. He’s doing every other crazy thing for you. They gave him a three-second penalty, but in Valencia he should start last or from the pit lane ”. This is the opinion of the Aprilia rider, after the Race Direction sanctioned the Roman from Yamaha with a three-second penalty, which allowed Aleix to recover the tenth position in the race and maintain the third position in the championship by just one point.