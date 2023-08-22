Aleix Espargaro was aware that the Austrian Grand Prix would be a complicated weekend for him and for Aprilia. The rider from Granollers had already foreseen that the Red Bull ring would be the Kryptonite of the bike from Noale, a prediction that later came true. In fact, the #41 closed the tenth round of the 2023 season with a seventh position in the Sprint and a ninth position in the long race on Sunday.

After the action on the track, the Catalan wanted to take stock of the situation. While he highlighted the RS-GP’s problems, he also acknowledged his own, having admitted that he wasn’t too precise over the three days.

However, in statements to various media outlets including Motorsport.com, Espargaro also highlighted the performance of his teammate Maverick Vinales. The rider from Roses finished the sprint in eighth position and the long race in sixth. According to Aleix it was one of the strongest races of him, this also shows that Aprilia didn’t shine in Spielberg.

“It was a complicated weekend, I wasn’t up to it,” he began. “Neither me nor the bike, but above all me. It’s a track where we struggle to stop the bike, it doesn’t reflect my riding style. For me, even if Maverick didn’t shine in terms of finishing position, I’ve only seen him at such a high level a few times since we’ve been teammates at Aprilia. Even so, riding like he did all weekend, he couldn’t fight for the podium or for the win. This means that in Aprilia we have to work more on this type of track”.

One of the major problems of the RS-GP, especially the one highlighted by Vinales in recent weekends, is the starting device. Even if Aleix made it clear that he had improved, which was evident in Sunday’s race, he suffered in the previous days. The Catalan is in tune with his teammate and claims that we still need to improve.

“Sunday we noticed an improvement in the starting device, Friday and Saturday we had a lot of problems. The bike was spinning and I stopped, you’ve seen it in some tests. I had to go back to the garage pushing the bike. But on Sunday morning we discovered the reason,” revealed Espargaro.

“Aprilia’s starting device needs to improve a lot. I can’t complain, because they don’t stop working, carrying things. But sometimes you work a lot and the results aren’t what you hoped for. There are other brands that are certainly working hard and are not competitive. We have an entire department working on it in this area, they don’t stop bringing things and we’ve improved a lot compared to the past, but it’s not enough,” commented the Aprilia rider.

Finally, Aleix was asked if there was any news with the rule introduced at Silverstone with reference to the minimum tire pressure. Aleix discovered another problem for the Aprilia: “On Saturday they checked the pressure of me and Maverick, but I think they can’t check us much, because we’re shooting the front temperature too high and we’re melting the sensors. I don’t think they will be able to control us. Here the pressures are double the minimum. Even if you get a puncture, the tire will inflate itself. We broke the temperature record on Saturday, it’s much higher than other brands. The bike cannot be ridden, also because Maverick and I tried to go further. I am physically destroyed,” he concluded.