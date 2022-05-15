Aprilia is increasingly a great confirmation in this MotoGP and in the hands of Aleix Espargaro it is expressing its full potential to the fullest. At Le Mans, a track not particularly suited to the bike or the rider, a new podium has arrived, the third in a row. After losing concessions in Jerez, the Noale manufacturer has proven to be competitive and capable of fighting for the top anywhere.

The French Grand Prix was proof of this, despite the fact that the race was particularly complicated for Aleix Espargaro, an excellent result came. With today’s third place, the Spaniard remains firmly in the top positions of the general classification, in second place four points behind the leader Fabio Quartararo. The reigning world champion himself tried to undermine Aleix for the last step of the podium, but the Aprilia rider managed to hold out until the end.

With great heat and complicated tire management, especially on a track full of stop & go, which is not ideal for Espargaro, the Granollers driver is extremely satisfied: “It was a difficult track, I didn’t think I would recover Fabio Quartararo points in the championship. this weekend. But we worked very well, the team helped me especially on Friday and Saturday. We made some changes to the shock absorber that allowed me to stop the bike better ”.

“Today in the race I was not able to get close to the riders in front, the steering closed all the time. It wasn’t a speed problem, I couldn’t overtake. During the race I thought about not crashing, then keeping Fabio behind all the laps was very difficult. I’m really tired, but I’m satisfied because it was a complicated track and we brought home a good result, I’m very happy ”, says Aleix.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Aprilia rider is now on 98 points, in second position just 4 points behind the leader Fabio Quartararo. The world dream is now a real reality: “Numbers are always very important, they speak. We deserve what’s going on, you can’t imagine how difficult it is to stay in front in all the races this year, three podiums in a row, one win … I think we have 100 points, it’s very, very difficult. I am extremely happy with the consistency, but also with the speed. We are always there in front, when Ducati is in place it is difficult to beat, but we are always there, without making mistakes. We keep our feet on the ground, but we enjoy the moment. Now comes the second home race for me, Mugello, then my real home one. There are some news for Aprilia at Mugello ”.

The contract waltz begins now, the drivers market is in turmoil and yesterday Aleix Espargaro said he wanted to decide his 2023 within the Barcelona race, scheduled for early June. Also in the Aprilia house there is the will to renew, just as Aleix intends to stay: “I hope so, you all know, and they know it too, how much esteem I have for Aprilia, staying for me is important. Indeed, I think it would give me more serenity and tranquility. This morning I was a bit angry because it was said that it was raining, but since you can’t control the weather if it rains put the rain, but instead of making the podium you go eighth. With the contract it is the same thing: with Aprilia I feel at home, but in reality it is not and I do not decide ”.