Aleix Espargaro was fastest on the first day of practice for the British Grand Prix, held on Friday in dry conditions. After the rain overnight and early morning at Silverstone on Saturday, the Aprilia rider struggled to impose his speed and finished last in Q2, finding himself forced to start from 12th on the grid.

Despite the bad qualifying, Aleix managed to recover in the Sprint and in the end he fought for the podium with his teammate Maverick Viñales, who finished third, even if he was caught up on the last lap by Johann Zarco, who relegated him in fifth position.

“Once again we have confirmed that we have to work a lot when there is water on the track, we have no grip and we suffer a lot. In the last few laps I lacked traction, the traction control was too invasive,” he explained.

“It’s just a Sprint and there weren’t many points up for grabs, but it was good to see the two Aprilias battling again for the podium for the first time this year, it’s where we need to be. I hope tomorrow is dry because I think we can have a good match.”

A dry race is expected on Sunday and in these conditions Aleix was the man to beat on Friday.

“I don’t think I’m the man to beat. Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and I were fastest in the dry, but also Pecco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales, I think he should be in the top five,” he said.

“But with the rain, everything is a lottery. It seems like it won’t rain for the race but it could rain at night, so the front tire is a doubt for everyone. We’ll all go behind with the average, but we don’t know in front. If the warm-up up will be wet, we could be forced to take to the track with a front tire that we haven’t tested yet. So whoever gets the right tire right can win, and it could be anyone, even those who aren’t among the favourites”.

In recent years, and especially this season, Aleix has had ups and downs with Alex Marquez, winner at Silverstone in the Saturday race. The Aprilia rider was asked if he was happy with the victory of the youngest of the Marquez.

“I don’t understand why Alex isn’t my friend. The person I fight the most in this world is my brother (Pol Espargaro) and he’s the person I love the most in this paddock. I like Alex a lot, in fact I think he’s one more normal and calm guys. On the track we had our ups and downs, but not off the track. I’m happy he won, I really think so. I’m happy for him and for his team, I really like Gresini. Alex is a hard worker and sometimes being in his position (brother of Marc Marquez) is more difficult than easy.Marc is Marc, but Alex is Alex and he has done a great job in these months and his race, even if it was only a Sprint , has been very solid,” said the driver from Granollers.

