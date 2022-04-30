Aprilia is there and continues to be there. In the qualifying of the Spanish Grand Prix, staged this afternoon at Angel Nieto in Jerez de la Frontera, the Noale manufacturer achieved a beautiful and important front row thanks to the excellent time obtained by Aleix Espargarò.

The Catalan driver made good use of the hook offered by his teammate Maverick Vinales, signing the time of 1’36 “933 on the last attempt. It is impressive that this time trial was 7 tenths slower (763 thousandths, to be precise) compared to the time that gave pole to Francesco Bagnaia.

Yet what Espargarò did is very important for a number of reasons: the first is linked to the situation in which Aprilia was yesterday with the Soft bikes, which generated chattering. The team’s work made sure that Espargarò was able to sign a time that will take him to start tomorrow from the front row.

“Yes, I feel in the game for the win. Seeing the time that Bagnaia has set, it seems that all the others have been slow, but that’s not the case. It was difficult, because since yesterday I felt comfortable with a medium tire at rear, which is the race one, but with the Soft it pushes a lot behind and I have a lot of chattering. But the team did a great job, It changed several things about the bike, the geometries, we also added some weight in the bike to improve and remove the vibration “.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With the Soft, therefore, the native driver of Granollers was able to limit the damage also thanks to the precious work of Maverick Vinales. Also, in view of tomorrow, things could improve. With the Medium at the rear, the RS-GP showed an interesting race pace and tomorrow the gaps between the top three could be much smaller than those seen today.

“With the Soft I did a good lap. In the first attempt of Q2 I was in front of Maverick but then we took the yellow flag and we aborted the lap. In the second attempt he was in front of me and I’m happy, because I know that we have a strong pace but he wanted to start from the front and we succeeded. We are ready for tomorrow “.

“Pecco did a perfect lap today, but he’s not much faster than us and I’m confident for tomorrow. We have a good pace. We’re not far from Quartararo either, then we’ll have to understand how the race will go tomorrow because it’s so hot and after Moto2 the first 5-6 laps are complicated because the grip is really low “, concluded Espargarò.