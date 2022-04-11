Aleix Espargaro knew he would suffer in Austin, a circuit that, as he himself had said, had “marked in red” due to the difficulty it causes to the Aprilia and its driving style, with braking that practically bring the speedometer to zero. of the bike.

However, the Spaniard clearly improved his performance from last year when he finished off the points and with five crashes over the weekend.

“I’m not happy because I set the bar too high, and that’s good and bad. When you have a race like this after winning, you can’t be happy, but last year here I was 20th and this time we have finished 11th, “said Aleix at the end of the race.

“It was a very difficult circuit for Aprilia and for me. Today a lot of people suffered, we got close to Martin who was on pole. Everyone except Rins and Enea suffered a lot,” he added.

Despite the fact that his leadership lasted only a week, he is now third in the World Championship 11 points behind Enea Bastianini, who has regained the head of the general classification. However, Espargaro has not lost confidence to remain in the battle for the title.

“It is very long and if I thought we had a chance before, now I think it still is. In fact, I think it even more after a good race on such a difficult circuit.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

If Austin is the worst circuit for Aprilia, finishing 10th with Maverick Viñales and 11th with Aleix must be marked as a good step forward.

“If it’s the worst race of the season, I’ll put my signature on it. It’s very difficult, it’s a very complicated track for us, the bike stops almost completely up to five times per lap and this is complicated for our bike. satisfied, I think it will be a good championship and when we arrive in Europe with circuits that suit us better we will get good results “, he predicted.

Read also:

In the second half of the race, Aleix was overtaken by Marc Márquez, who lost many positions at the start (19th) and arrived in comeback mode.

“Marc had a different pace, he was very competitive, I kept him at bay once but I preferred to be smart and not fight him because he had a different gear. I tried to follow him a little to put some distance with the guys behind, but he is very good at stopping the bike and there are no fast corners here, which is his Achilles heel. If he had had a good start, I think he would have been fighting for the win, “he said. the Granollers pilot.