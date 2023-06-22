Aleix Espargaro, who last year in Assen was the author of an anthology comeback with a double overtaking at the chicane after a contact with Fabio Quartararo, is convinced of his level of competitiveness, even if it all depends on the growth of Ducati.

The Aprilia rider has been dragging on an injury with pain in his ankle and right foot since Thursday at Mugello, when he fell on the circuit during training on his bike while looking at his phone. “I tried to get on the bike on Tuesday, but I can’t. The fractures are big and two weeks is a short time,” he explained this Thursday on the eve of the Dutch Grand Prix.

“I’m fast here, it’s a good circuit for Aprilia, but if the Ducatis lower their race time by 20 seconds like at the Sachsenring, it won’t be enough. I hope to do well and then be able to go on holiday happy,” he said in reference to last Sunday’s race time, in which Jorge Martin won by subtracting 20 seconds from last year’s time. “I have no doubts that I will be competitive at Assen, but the problem is knowing what the others will do.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

One of the areas where the Aprilia stalls is the starting device. Here, however, KTM has found something that allows you to trick your opponents when the traffic lights go out. “Aprilia worked a lot on the starting device, it’s much better than before. It’s enough? I don’t know,” explains Aleix, who was the first to notice KTM’s clear improvement.

Espargaro didn’t dwell on evaluating the work done by the Noale team, which seems to have fallen asleep a bit compared to last year, when the Catalan was in the fight for victories and the title practically until the end of the season. However, he underlined the good momentum of the Bolognese bikes, which conquered the top of the standings in Germany, a circuit where they hadn’t won since the days of Casey Stoner. “I don’t think what happened in Germany with the Ducati is a coincidence. They’re doing things very well,” said the Granollers rider.