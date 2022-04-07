Aleix Espargaro took his first MotoGP victory last Sunday, which was also the first for Aprilia in the premier class, making him enter the history of the Noale house.

After many years of work and suffering, the Italian bike, which returned to MotoGP in 2015, managed to score its first major success, the result of mutual trust between the rider and the brand’s engineers.

“Without a doubt the trust we have in each other is one of our strengths, we always have to believe in it. Before I thought I could win and now I know I can win, I’ve always been optimistic and in the last two years I’ve had the feeling to ride better than ever. When I said I was one of the best riders, I felt that way, surely all riders think that. But it’s not enough just to have that feeling, you need to have a good bike and Aprilia brought me a bike very good this year. With the speed we have now, I think it will be a good year for us. “

Before the Indonesian Grand Prix, the eldest of the Espargaros was asked who would win a MotoGP race first, he or his brother Pol, and Aleix didn’t hesitate to say it would be him.

“Already in the pre-season I felt very strong, I was able to be very strong on several circuits, not only on the flying lap, we also had a very good pace. In Qatar I had the feeling of being the fastest of all and not I took advantage of it, I didn’t have a good race. A fourth place is always good, I score important points, but I could have done more than I did. In Indonesia I had rhythm: if it hadn’t been for the rain, I would have had the I have never been so fast in my life. In Argentina, which is not one of my favorite tracks, the last time I raced there I finished 10th. But this year is different, I’m fast and the Aprilia is working very well. All the ingredients were there and it was just a matter of putting them together. “

At 32, Aleix’s contract expires at the end of the season and he is waiting to begin negotiations to renew his agreement with Aprilia, which, in Indonesia, has made no secret of its interest in doing so.

“I would like to continue for another two years, especially to be fair to myself. I have spent many years here suffering and struggling to stay in the top ten. Now that I am one of the best, I think I deserve to enjoy the moment and race for another two years. . We haven’t started talking to Aprilia yet, but I hope and want them to appreciate my work and the level I have now, and offer me the contract I think I deserve. I think there will be a lot of movement this year, all the riders finish. their contracts this year and I think when we start the European races the movements will start, “he said.

Having never been in the fight for a win in his entire career, the Aprilia rider was surprised at how well he handled the race at Termas.

“I too was a bit surprised, in qualifying I was very calm, on Saturday I wasn’t nervous, I was very confident and already on Saturday afternoon I told the team, in the technical meeting, that I would win on Sunday. Everyone looked at each other, telling me to stay calm. . I was expecting a very different race, Jorge (Martin) surprised me, he was very competitive at the beginning, but I managed it well, I knew I had more. The last laps I was very, very nervous: at the last corner I didn’t I was able to brake well, I had no feeling, but during the race I think I managed it quite well “, he explained.

For Aleix, Sunday’s victory was a sort of reward for his hard work over the years.

“It was not an obsession to win, no. I’m a very lucky guy, my dream was to have a family, I have one and it’s fantastic, I work in what is my passion. To be first in a race to the finish line or no, nothing changes, but I knew I could do it now and that gave me a lot of self-confidence to do it. “

After the victory, he hinted that something big could come to Valencia, suggesting the possibility of being in the fight for the title.

“I feel inside that we have a very good technical package, I am driving at a great level, we have won and we are leading the world championship. The championship is very open, there is no clear favorite, I do not think about the title, but I said that in Valencia we can do something great, because I think the season can be good and fight for something important. “

Finally, Aleix highlighted the work that has been done in Noale.

“What has changed the most in Aprilia is that now there is order. With Massimo (Rivalo) new people arrived, but in Noale we already had very good people. What changed was the order. Romano (Albesiano) before he had to do too many things, when he concentrated only on development he managed to make a winning bike “, concluded the Granollers rider.