Aleix Espargaró has not been on the podium since 18 September last year, when he finished third in the Aragon GP. After a very difficult start to the 2023 season for Aprilia, the Granollers rider managed to return to the podium this Sunday in the Dutch GP, even if he took advantage of a mistake by Brad Binder (the second in 24 hours). The KTM rider went onto the green on the last lap and was penalized by one position. In this way he gave up third place to Aleix, behind the Ducatis of Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi.

The most curious thing is that, at a time when MotoGP aerodynamic technology is fundamental, Aleix lost part of his right wing right at the start of the race, bringing with him the appendage of his Aprilia attached to the bike for each lap : “It was a very difficult start to the race, but this is our job, the technical and rider level is very high…when we say it, it’s not a cliché. Today it’s very difficult to shine in the MotoGP, you have to be very consistent, have speed and, above all, starting very well on the grid. This weekend we were consistent, we started from the second row on the grid and I had a solid race,” he explained.

The problem on the right wing represented a coefficient of difficulty that highlights the Catalan’s result even more: “I had difficulties because it was complicated in the right-hand corners, I broke the wing on that side in a contact with Luca Marini at I had to pretty much cut the rope when I was turning right. In the end it went well. I couldn’t pass Binder, it’s amazing how well he closed the spaces. I think I had a little more pace but I couldn’t overtook him, so I decided to stay close to him, so that he had no margin and risked, and he did. He was sliding on two sides and in the end he made a mistake, I think we deserve this podium,” he said.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Without the problem with his appendix, Espargaró is convinced he could have finished third without the penalty from the KTM rider: “I was better than Binder on the right, but because of the wing I couldn’t get close, and when I got close to him he the red light for the pressure of the front tire came on, and when Jorge Martín caught up with me I had no choice but to ride with that problem, I checked to the end to get to the end as close as possible”.

Sunday’s podium is the first of the season for Aleix, who hopes to be able to fight again with the Ducati as he did last year: “There will be circuits and circuits, but our position must always be the first bike not of that brand (Ducati, ed), to fight with Binder and Fabio Quartararo until the end, I think a top five in the championship is real, but now we will enjoy this podium and I will dedicate it to my personal team, which has been with me all my life. They deserve it and it is thanks to them that we are here, there are times when this sport is cruel and difficult, it can only be overcome thanks to them. Now I’m going on vacation and I’m sure I’ll recover,” he said referring to the injury suffered on Thursday at Mugello.