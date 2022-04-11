Both Aprilia they closed the Grand Prix of the Americas in the points, with Maverick Viñales tenth and Aleix Espargaró eleventh under the checkered flag. A result that does not show the real potential of the bike, but to be considered positive taking into account that on the same circuit only a few months ago – in the race held last October – the RS-GP appeared in clear difficulty.

Starting from the fifth row of the grid, Maverick and Aleix collected useful placings for the classification and were the protagonists of another solid weekend, which bodes well for the start of the European championship season. Viñales in particular found himself very comfortable in the race, scoring the third best time lapse, while Espargaró left a track particularly difficult for him with the third position in the drivers’ standings.

Aleix Espargaró: “I did my best to try to be competitive here, but this is a track that I have never liked and it is not the most favorable for our bike either. In free practice and also in the Warm Up I was still able to keep a good pace, but in the race from the first lap I struggled with the grip. Knowing of not being able to keep up with the best I therefore tried to be as fast as possible without making mistakes, because it was important to capitalize and collect some points even in a complicated weekend like this. We can be satisfied with this first part of the championship“.

Maverick Vinales: “Honestly, the bike was very good, I don’t know what more to ask. The limit, on which we are working intensively, is the speed on the flying lap. In this championship, at this level, starting from behind means compromising the race, even if your potential pace is high. However, I am happy because the feeling is coming, I feel good on the Aprilia and I can’t wait to start the European part of the calendar.“.