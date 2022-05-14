At Jerez de la Frontera, thanks to a new podium, Aprilia lost the concessions for next season and at Le Mans Aleix Espargaro is increasingly confirming himself as one of the leading riders. The Spaniard won the third consecutive first row in qualifying with an excellent third place in the final. The standard bearer of the Noale manufacturer gave in only to the official Ducati duo, who monopolized the first two positions.

Third only 159 thousandths from Bagnaia’s record time, Aleix Espargaro can now dream big, aiming for an excellent result in France too. In fact, at Aprilia there is great optimism, not only for the front row, but for the fact that it has arrived at Le Mans, a track not particularly suited to the characteristics of the bike and Espargaro, who tends to prefer tracks with less abrupt braking.

Even on a track not favorable to Aprilia, however, here is an excellent qualifying that makes the Granollers rider very satisfied: “When everything is fine and when everything is linear, even on difficult tracks it is not bad. I’m happy because the team helped me, we worked hard, we made some changes to the shock absorber to help me brake the bike, because I’m not very good in that stop & go style. I am quicker in the corners where you have to let go of the front brake and travel, but here too we have adapted well ”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro crashed in FP4, thus being forced to use the second bike. If at the beginning he was not particularly convinced, at the end of qualifying he is surprised by the two laps he scored in the decisive moment of Q2: “After the error in FP4 I destroyed the first bike, and I was not convinced with the second bike. But the last two laps were impressive. I gave it my all, they were two practically perfect laps and I’m very happy ”.

The race, however, will be another story. The Ducati duo appeared unbeatable in this qualifying, but we must also pay attention to Fabio Quartararo, who showed a great pace: “In the race I will try to fight with Bagnaia and Miller, this moment in my opinion both Pecco and Fabio and I are the most strong in the last few races. But Jack is very strong here at Le Mans, he proves it every year. Honda is also strong, it won’t be easy. But he will help us start from the front row, let’s see what the weather is like tomorrow, let’s hope it’s sunny, but we’re at Le Mans and anything can happen ”.

Aprilia and Aleix Espargaro are now dreaming big, but the Granollers rider doesn’t want to put more pressure on himself than it begins to fall on him and the team. We live this season in a calm way: “For now I’m calm, you can’t imagine how much I am enjoying riding this bike this year, it’s impressive. I am convinced that slowly, if we continue like this – and I have no doubt about it – the pressure will come. But in my opinion it’s nice, I’m managing it well. I have a truly incredible human group next to me and this is important “.