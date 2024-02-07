Aleix Espargaro makes progress in the Sepang MotoGP tests. The Spaniard concluded the first day of collective testing in 11th position, while he felt more comfortable on Day 2, which concluded with the fourth fastest time. Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin finished ahead of everyone, going under the official record of Pecco Bagnaia and even touching 1'56”, time, a few years …Continue reading

#MotoGP #Espargaró #Greater #step #thought